The White Lotus Season 3's Natasha Rothwell Responds To Belinda Backlash

In season 3 of the supposed anthology series "The White Lotus" (which creator Mike White set in Thailand after visiting Hawai'i and Italy in the show's first two outings), audiences get to reconnect with Belinda Lindsey (played by Natasha Rothwell), a spa employee who first showed up in Maui back in season 1. Belinda visits the Thailand outpost of the fictional White Lotus chain to learn from the wellness staff there, largely because this location bills itself as being hyper-focused on wellness. However, she ends up getting a lot more than she bargained for.

I should rephrase that. Belinda ends up quite literally bargaining for $5 million dollars from her old acquaintance Greg Hunt (Jon Gries), whom she met back in Maui, so that she'll continue to keep his many, many secrets. While that's certainly not what Belinda thought would happen in Thailand, that's how everything shook out. So, does Rothwell think Belinda is evil now?

Chatting with People Magazine at a "White Lotus" event on April 24, 2025, Rothwell explained that she still believes in Belinda, essentially saying the beleaguered woman finally got to have a little fun with the whole Greg situation. "I don't think so. I think her heart is good, but I do think that she was flirting with being a baddie by taking this money," Rothwell revealed. "So I don't think she'll turn bad, but I do think there's maybe a consequence by all those decisions have, sort of that yin and yang."

What Rothwell meant by that is that Belinda could eventually face consequences "as a result of the decision she made," but she's also not particularly worried, largely because she has no idea if Belinda will ever be a part of "The White Lotus" again. "Who knows? I don't even know if she's coming back," Rothwell added. "But in my mind I'm like, yeah, that probably would be the thing."