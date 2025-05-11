How Real Landman Salaries Match Up To What You See In Taylor Sheridan's TV Series

In most TV shows of the extremely prolific creator, producer, and writer Taylor Sheridan, money (and the power it grants) plays a significant role. Whether we're talking his most popular macho Dutton Family melodrama "Yellowstone," the gritty and corruption-laden "Mayor of Kingstown," or the amusing Sylvester Stallone vehicle "Tulsa King," the dough made in legal or illegal ways is almost always a driving force of the plot and the characters. His latest hit on Paramount+, "Landman" — based on the podcast "Boomtown" hosted by Christian Wallace, who's also a co-creator of the series — is no exception. In fact, it might be one of those where salaries matter the most.

Given that being a "landman" is a very real job — even if it's not necessarily as dangerous and badass as our protagonist Tommy Norris (Billy Bob Thornton) makes it seem — we actually have the resources to find out how much this line of work pays compared to what we see in the series.

Based on the data from Talent.com, landman salaries fluctuate between $90,000 and $156,000, depending on location, experience, and the company one is employed by. The average pay of a landman is $130,000 per year ($62.50 per hour), which is much less than what Tommy implies he's getting from his savvy employer, Monty Miller (Jon Hamm), in the show. Though we can't be sure about the exact amount, as the 10-episode first season never specifies the number that Thornton's character is paid. However, the wage of the roughneck oil rig workers Tommy's in charge of is directly addressed in Episode 2, putting it at an annual $180,000. That's certainly a bit of an exaggeration since, according to Glassdoor, roughneck salaries tend to land between $60-$112k per year.

Based on that amount and Tommy's high-level managerial position as a "crisis executive," we can confidently speculate that he's making a lot more than that.