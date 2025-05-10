Why Someone Jerry Seinfeld Knew In College Sued The NBC Sitcom For $100 Million

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Seinfeld" is a unique sitcom in a variety of ways. It upended the genre's storytelling formula by zeroing in on the petty exploits of four self-absorbed characters who reliably make their lives and/or the lives of others a living nightmare by prioritizing their own concerns. It eschewed the obligatory will-they-or-won't-they tension between the two characters (Jerry and Elaine) most likely to hook up by revealing early on that they'd already hooked up (and, aside from one brief, disastrous friends-with-benefits arrangement, had no interest in hooking up again).

Another near-singular quirk of "Seinfeld," at least at the time, is that the four main characters were based on very real people. Aside from "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" (which starred the actual Nelson family), it's hard to think of a sitcom that drew so heavily from the lives of its creators. But Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, two comedians who emerged from the talent-packed 1970s stand-up club scene (which gave us such legends as Robin Williams, Garry Shandling, and George Wallace), knew their encounters with all manner of eccentrics were ripe with sitcom potential. So they plowed forward with "Seinfeld," and, after a few seasons where NBC couldn't quite figure out how to market the series, wound up with the most popular show on television.

Showbiz success on the magnitude of "Seinfeld," particularly when you're profitably borrowing from the lives of others for big laughs, will always elicit scrutiny from people who've had a similar idea or traveled in the same circles as the creators. Sometimes, people become certain their work or lives have been illegally mined for someone else's profit (and sometimes they're right). That's when lawsuits get filed. And that's what happened to Jerry Seinfeld when someone he knew in college claimed the comic based one of the sitcom's core four characters on his life.