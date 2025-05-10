Peaky Blinders' Creator Once Directed Jason Statham In A Gritty Crime Thriller

"Peaky Blinders" has enjoyed overwhelming acclaim since its 2013 premiere on BBC One and Two. Even after the show wrapped up its sixth and seemingly final season in 2022, its popularity persisted, shaping cultural discourse surrounding stories of a similar tint. Although "Peaky Blinders" shares tonal similarities with other works (like Terence Winter's sweeping, breathtaking "Boardwalk Empire"), its approach to real-world inspirations feels distinct enough to warrant the reputation that it enjoys.

Series creator Steven Knight understands the complicated appeal of the gangster epic, where even the most morally vacuous characters are afforded nuance. Knight has also made excellent use of a stacked ensemble cast, whose characters navigate circumstances that highlight the human condition within a hyperspecific socio-cultural time period. There's a grittiness to the lives that the Shelbys live, along with the wider societal fabric of Birmingham that is inseparable from its criminal underbelly.

Knight is no stranger to these kinds of stories, as his directorial debut is a crime thriller that revolves around a complicated figure who goes full avenging angel mode. This film, "Hummingbird" (which was renamed as "Redemption" in the U.S.), received a lackluster reception on release, but features a committed central performance by Jason Statham that slots it into a notch above associated genre fare. Knight's direction entwines high-octane action with emotionally-charged drama, where he keeps things snappy and dynamic enough to avoid predictable turns in the evolving story. I mean, this is a Jason Statham action flick that doesn't feel like your run-of-the-mill Jason Statham action flick, which might be a good enough reason for genre enthusiasts to check it out.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Knight's debut and discern why it couldn't completely break the mold of genre expectations or capitalize on its certified star power.