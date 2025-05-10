Peaky Blinders' Creator Once Directed Jason Statham In A Gritty Crime Thriller
"Peaky Blinders" has enjoyed overwhelming acclaim since its 2013 premiere on BBC One and Two. Even after the show wrapped up its sixth and seemingly final season in 2022, its popularity persisted, shaping cultural discourse surrounding stories of a similar tint. Although "Peaky Blinders" shares tonal similarities with other works (like Terence Winter's sweeping, breathtaking "Boardwalk Empire"), its approach to real-world inspirations feels distinct enough to warrant the reputation that it enjoys.
Series creator Steven Knight understands the complicated appeal of the gangster epic, where even the most morally vacuous characters are afforded nuance. Knight has also made excellent use of a stacked ensemble cast, whose characters navigate circumstances that highlight the human condition within a hyperspecific socio-cultural time period. There's a grittiness to the lives that the Shelbys live, along with the wider societal fabric of Birmingham that is inseparable from its criminal underbelly.
Knight is no stranger to these kinds of stories, as his directorial debut is a crime thriller that revolves around a complicated figure who goes full avenging angel mode. This film, "Hummingbird" (which was renamed as "Redemption" in the U.S.), received a lackluster reception on release, but features a committed central performance by Jason Statham that slots it into a notch above associated genre fare. Knight's direction entwines high-octane action with emotionally-charged drama, where he keeps things snappy and dynamic enough to avoid predictable turns in the evolving story. I mean, this is a Jason Statham action flick that doesn't feel like your run-of-the-mill Jason Statham action flick, which might be a good enough reason for genre enthusiasts to check it out.
Without further ado, let's take a look at Knight's debut and discern why it couldn't completely break the mold of genre expectations or capitalize on its certified star power.
Hummingbird is a London-set thriller that subverts expectations in strange ways
The portrait of London that "Hummingbird" etches is grimy and soaked in violence. Crime and discrimination are rampant here, and exploitation of the vulnerable has now become an unavoidable aspect of everyday existence. These lawless streets are navigated by one Joey Jones (Statham), an ex-veteran who is desperately trying to get his life back on track while being hounded by a military court-martial. As we progress, we learn bits and pieces about the crimes that prompt these circumstances, while also dealing with the messy revenge Joey wishes to enact in the present day.
I'm being deliberately vague here, as "Hummingbird" (or "Redemption") is best approached without any foreknowledge of the plot, which takes a few surprising turns as the stakes keep increasing. To dissect what kind of film this is, we only have to look at Joey's relationship with soup kitchen volunteer/nun Sister Cristina (Agata Buzek), which takes an unexpectedly charged turn, accompanied by a startling crisis of faith. Admittedly, Knight juggles too many elements in this movie and lines up events in a way that feels a tad too contrived, but there's sincere ambition here, along with the raw talent to completely subvert expectations that come with formulaic revenge thrillers.
If you're expecting Statham to dangle out of a helicopter or jump off a tall building, "Hummingbird" is bound to disappoint you. While there are brutal action elements strewn throughout to preserve the ruthless reality of the streets, Statham's Joey leans into a more dramatic exploration of his complex emotions. Dawn (Vicky McClure), Joey's ex-girlfriend who ends up playing an unexpectedly crucial role in his revenge arc, is certainly the highlight of the film, closely followed by Statham, who commands the screen even when he is not indulging in characteristically cool shenanigans of the "Transporter" variety.
Speaking of "Transporter," Knight's debut is not a slick, stylish action thriller, but a strange, intense exploration of characters who are at critical turning points in their lives. While I still believe that the film would've benefited from a less scattershot vision, "Hummingbird" is a must-see for every Knight/Statham enthusiast.