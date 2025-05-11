Chuck Lorre Had To Fight To Cast One Of Two And A Half Men's Main Actors

Who could imagine "Two and a Half Men" without Jon Cryer's meek Alan Harper alongside Charlie Sheen's arrogant Charlie today? Looking back at the sitcom's 12-season run, it's evident that the show has become a tremendous success mainly because of the two actors' rambunctious chemistry on screen. The casting was pitch-perfect for these types of characters, and one of the series' creators, Chuck Lorre — aka the King of Sitcoms — had a pivotal role in getting Cryer for the part despite some pretty heavy pushback from CBS, where the show aired from 2003 to 2015.

During the casting process for "Two and a Half Men," the network made it clear from the get-go that they didn't want Jon Cryer. Not to audition, star, or have anything to do with the show whatsoever, if they could help it. Lorre has been open about this condition in several interviews since, and in one he gave for WWNY-TV, the creator explained, "When we were casting 'Two and a Half Men,' CBS, the executives at CBS were adamant about one thing — they did not want to hire John Cryer. Absolutely didn't want to see him, didn't want him to audition — not John Cryer," Lorre said.

The veteran TV producer added in another interview (via Archive of American Television) that the network strictly objected to casting the actor because he'd been in several television pilots prior that had failed and didn't make it to air. Lorre, however, insisted on bringing him in for an audition because he knew his talent as the two had worked together before, and because the actor's representatives helped convince him that Cryer would be excellent for this particular role. So, going against the one caveat CBS had, Lorre trusted his gut, brought Cryer in to audition, and the rest was history.

