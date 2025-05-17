Jack Black Once Belted Out A Hit Batman Soundtrack Song On American Idol

Whether he's portraying beloved video game characters in some of the biggest blockbusters of the 2020s so far or appearing in bolder comedies that range from the box office hit "Tropic Thunder" to the overlooked dark comedy "Bernie," Jack Black stands out as a unique Hollywood star. With a career that dates back to the early 1980s, Black has been involved in numerous projects that showcase his signature charm. However, perhaps the most impressive aspect of his long career is through music — in particular, his collaboration with fellow musician/comedian Kyle Gass with their band, Tenacious D.

Black has showcased his musicianship through many of his films, with his Golden Globe-nominated turn in Richard Linklater's "School of Rock" serving as a crown jewel of his career. Black has also exhibited his musicianship in more surprising ways, particularly in his two roles in the blockbuster video game films, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "A Minecraft Movie." In the former, he voiced the antagonist Boswer, in which he wrote and performed the viral hit "Peaches." In the latter film, in which he portrayed Steve, he wrote and performed "Steve's Lava Chicken," which recently broke one of the most unique records in Billboard history. It's clear that Black's music and comedy go hand-in-hand, so much so that years ago, it was showcased on live TV on one of the biggest shows on the planet.

