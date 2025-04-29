Jack Black Made Music History With A Minecraft Movie Song

In the middle of Jared Hess' new hit film "A Minecraft Movie," Steve (Jack Black) is introducing his new human friends to the fantasy realm called the Overworld. Everything in the Overworld is cubic, constructed of right angles, and the land is replete with mystical artifacts. The world of "Minecraft" operates by its own rules of surreal sorcery. In the Overworld, for instance, one can place a live chicken underneath a lava flow, and then magically extract a perfectly prepared rotisserie chicken dinner. Steve is happy to exhibit this process in action, displaying a fast-food stand called Steve's Lava Chicken. He even sings a 34-second commercial jingle for Steve's Lava Chicken, and it sounds very much like Jack Black made it up on the spot; it could easily have come from the set of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

The 34-second "Steve's Lava Chicken" song can, of course, be streamed and downloaded on all your favorite music-access services, and many "Minecraft" fans have been listening to it a lot. Like, a lot a lot. As reported on by the AV Club, "Steve's Lava Chicken" has just broken into the Billboard Hot 100, making its way to a modest #77. This means it currently holds the record as the shortest song ever to make the Hot 100. It's also the second time Jack Black has made it onto the Hot 100 singing a short song from a movie based on a video game; his "Peaches" from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" peaked at #56 back in April of 2023.

According to Billboard's own website, "Steve's Lava Chicken" beat Kid Cudi's 2020 song "Beautiful Trip" as the shortest ever on the Hot 100. Cudi's song run a whopping 37 seconds, and that wasn't so much a song as a mini mood piece. It also peaked at #100, so "Lava Chicken" is ahead of it in multiple ways.

