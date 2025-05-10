The Stargate Portal Device Originally Looked Completely Different

Although every entry in the "Stargate" franchise remains interconnected to some degree, the common denominator holding them together is the strange, shimmering Stargate device. Roland Emmerich's 1994 sci-fi adventure, "Stargate," gives us the earliest ideas surrounding this titular portal, where it is established as a mode of instantaneous space travel. In the film, linguist Daniel Jackson (James Spader) and a group of military officers led by Colonel Jack O'Neill (Kurt Russell) enter the Stargate and land on the desert planet of Abydos, but are stuck there once they're unable to activate the Stargate from which they emerged. Turns out, you need the shimmering blue energy field around the portal for both connecting gates to function, which is only one tiny aspect of how these Stargates actually work as hopping devices from points A to B.

While Emmerich's flick treats the Stargate as a convenient MacGuffin, its series follow-up — the long-running and beloved "Stargate SG-1" — made painstaking efforts to flesh out these devices in terms of plausible functionality. Moreover, in a sci-fi franchise featuring ancient galactic races and literal planes of ascension, the concept of a portal that allows expedition groups to instantaneously travel between planets feels rather grounded in comparison. "SG-1," however, has given us enough Stargate lore to make us take these devices for granted, to the point that they've become a dependable aspect of these intense, dramatic stories about human nature on the brink of groundbreaking feats, and beyond.

The classic, signature appearance of these Stargate devices hasn't changed all that much between franchise projects, but we do have various iterations of these portals to signify technological progress. But what if I told you that the earliest concept art for these Stargates was drastically different from the ones that the franchise is famously known for?