The Greatest Marvel Movie Scene Ever Was Cut Before You Could See It

For the first time since 2023's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Marvel Studios and its head honcho, Kevin Feige, have a homegrown critical success, and, just maybe, a new Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise that can stand on its own. The jury's still out on the latter, but, as of now, "Thunderbolts*" is inarguably a hit with reviewers (88% Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) and moviegoers (who gave it an A- CinemaScore). Provided the movie holds well at the box office (which it should, given the positive word of mouth), the Feige fam should be downright stoked as they near the kickoff of their pivotal Phase Six launch, "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

Still, six years after "Avengers" Endgame," it's amazing to see this once formidable franchise staggered by a series of misfires (namely, "The Marvels," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Captain America: Brave New World," and the overabundant Disney+ shows). Prior to 2021, second-guessing Marvel Studios was a fool's errand. Its miraculous run from 2008's "Iron Man" to 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" set a commercial franchise gold standard that may never be surpassed — and this heater started with a big-budget gamble on a character who was, at the time, considered to be a B-level hero. There would be other risks going forward (most notably, James Gunn's oddball "Guardians of the Galaxy"), but the brand was so strong after "The Avengers" that a box office windfall was guaranteed. Marvel could've made a "Howard the Duck" movie and earned a tidy profit.

It's fair to say Marvel Studios made the right call every step of the way. Totally fair. But it made one inexplicable mistake that stuns me to this day — one that the vast majority of Marvel fans know nothing about. Again, you cannot argue with the company's overall success, but somewhere between Joss Whedon's first draft of "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and the finished film, Marvel and the filmmaker kiboshed what would've been the most rousing scene in superhero movie history. And this still bums me out.