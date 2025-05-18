Clint Eastwood's Son Has Starred In Two Very Different Westerns, But Both Were Flops

Clint Eastwood is the quintessential Western star, known for his steely gaze and quick draw, who went on to become one of the greatest directors of all time. He holds the record for being the oldest to win the Oscar for Best Director, receiving the award at the age of ripe old age of 74 for the boxing weepie "Million Dollar Baby." 20 years later, Eastwood is still making movies; at the age of 93, he released the intense courtroom drama "Juror #2." He also has a son, Scott Eastwood, who's taking advantage of his familial status by being featured in his dad's movies.

Advertisement

He's appeared in several of Clint Eastwood's films, including "Flags of Our Fathers," "Gran Torino," and "Invictus." Scott has also followed in his father's footsteps by stepping into the Western genre, although his efforts pale in comparison to the Sergio Leone classics that helped make Clint a legend. Two of the Western movies that Scott Eastwood has starred in — ironically released in the same year — don't even come close to the best Western movies of all time, proving that you can't just rely on the Eastwood name to guarantee success.