Why Seinfeld Had To Shoot Two Versions Of The Non-Fat Yogurt Episode

If there's one thing you don't want to be in the world of "Seinfeld," it's a promising business. It already takes a considerable amount of money to set up a good location, let alone one in New York. Anyone who's ever worked in customer service has come across the kinds of patrons that only make your job that much more difficult, so imagine your clientele being Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards). Together, those four have been partially responsible for shuttering places like Hot Soup, Leapin Larry's Electronics and The Mom and Pop Store. It shouldn't come as a total surprise considering they're walking forces of chaos, but sometimes they find themselves in the right.

Advertisement

In "The Non-Fat Yogurt," a new yogurt shop that Kramer has invested in is booming on account of its tasty treats. The "Seinfeld" characters can't get enough of it, so much so that it causes Jerry to conjure the censor bleep multiple times. The addictive nature of the non-fat yogurt is almost too good to be true though as people start to notice weight gains. Their waist expansion prompts Jerry and Elaine to procure a sample and send it off to a lab in Brooklyn to see if the shop is straight up lying.

Meanwhile, George is pulled into maintaining a lie about his twitchy shoulder to his childhood rival Lloyd (Peter Keleghan), while Kramer finds himself having a fling with one of the scientists at the lab testing the yogurt's legitimacy. In "Seinfeld" tradition, all three plots find themselves merging by the end. "The Non-Fat Yogurt" isn't one of the series' best episodes, but it is pretty notable on account of having to shoot two alternate versions in order to cater to the results of the 1993 mayoral election for New York.

Advertisement