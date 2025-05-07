Andor Season 2's Ghorman Rebellion Evokes A Pair Of Cinema Classics

In Sergei Eisenstein's classic 1925 silent epic "Battleship Potemkin," there is an infamous sequence known as "The Odessa Steps." The film tells the story of the Russian seamen aboard the Potemkin and their mutiny during the Revolution of 1905. In the final act of the film, there is a group of civilians watching them and cheering them on, but a group of Cossacks arrive, hemming the civilians into a square from the top of a staircase and opening fire as they march upon them. This imagery has become an iconic trope throughout film history. This was the origin of the baby carriage rolling down the stairs while people were being killed, repeated most famously in "The Untouchables." When it comes to "Star Wars," George Lucas found inspiration in this sequence for Anakin Skywalker's march against the Jedi Temple up the stairs alongside the 501st in "Revenge of the Sith."

But we get a version of it here in "Andor," as the jackbooted Stormtroopers of the Empire trap the civilian protestors of Ghorman into the square — a square already memorializing a previous massacre on the site — as they shoot them down one by one. It evokes the same horrific feelings that Sergei Eisenstein provided on film over a hundred years ago, adding to this long line of film history and adding to the vocabulary of this highly effective language of cinema that shows us innocent people dying under the heels of tyrants and their foot soldiers.

This sequence in "Andor" was brutal and heartbreaking, and leaning on these two particular moments in cinema history lent them a gravitas that added even further to it, proving once again that the filmmakers behind "Andor" have impressive mastery over the cinematic language.

"Andor" season 2 finishes with a three-episode finale next week on Disney+.