Tales Of The Underworld Reveals Every Bad Habit Of Filoni-Era Star Wars

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld."

There is good "Star Wars," and there is bad "Star Wars," and sometimes, you can get both in just a couple days. Right now, "Andor" season 2 is in the middle of its run, earning unprecedented critical praise for the franchise. At the same time, Lucasfilm has just released the third season of its "Tales" anthology — a short-form animated show focusing on a different corner of the universe and pair of characters with each installment.

Following "Tales of the Jedi" in 2022 and "Tales of the Empire" in 2024, this year's Star Wars Day (May the 4th) brought "Tales of the Underworld," with three 15-ish-minute episodes each for Cad Bane (Corey Burton) and Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman). And while those are two characters with plenty of room for development and expansion, the new series is almost completely inert. Where past "Tales" seasons have used the shortened episodes to tell more aesthetic, vignette-style stories, "Underworld" only seems interested in reminding you that there is better "Star Wars" elsewhere, and by the way, did you know that samurai movies and Westerns exist?

The devout treatment of those two genres in particular permeates "Tales of the Underworld" in a way that longtime watchers of "Tales" creator Dave Filoni's "Star Wars" projects will be used to. At times, it's worked. After all, George Lucas was largely ripping off Westerns and Akira Kurosawa when he made "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope." But in "Underworld," the homages feel more like childish pointing at better things, all while the actual material of the animated series offers absolutely nothing of its own to compel you.

