Star Wars: Tales Of The Empire May Set The Stage For A Villain's Redemption

There will be spoilers for "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire," so beware.

First introduced in the limited "Obi-Wan Kenobi" TV series that debuted in 2002 on Disney+, the Fourth Sister was an early member of the Inquisitorius and helped hunt down Jedi for many years during the Dark Times. Little is known about her past, other than that she was once a Jedi who turned to the dark side and the safety of the Empire after the events of Order 66. A humanoid with greenish skin and head tails, the Fourth Sister remains largely a mystery. Thanks to the new "Star Wars: Tales of the Empire" animated shorts, we have some more details about her and her past — and also many hints about her future.

The other "villain" that features in these stories is Barriss Offee, the young Mirialan Padawan who framed Ahsoka Tano for murder in "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Barriss turned on her friend and turned to assassination and terrorism to shine a light on the corruption of the Jedi. Imprisoned for it, she watched the start of Order 66 and the Jedi purge from a prison cell, and she also plays a key role in the Fourth Sister's story.