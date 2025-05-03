The Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Finally Gets Back To What We've Missed From The MCU

The following contains spoilers for "Thunderbolts*."

Following the initial reactions to the premiere of "Thunderbolts," a common opinion emerged that we've heard many times before. Marvel is back, everyone! But this time it might really be the case. Reviews (like ours) are out for the latest chapter in the MCU and the recurring bit of praise that keeps appearing is "Thunderbolts*" truly feels like a Marvel movie with something to say within this massive movie franchise — not simply focused on its own story to tell, but ensuring to branch out into the wider universe that it's a part of. From top to bottom, this is the kind of entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe we've missed for so long, right down to its jaw-dropping post-credit scene.

Advertisement

Excluding the Red Guardian (David Harbour) and his poor salesmanship in the cereal aisle, Jake Schreier's MCU chapter does something that none of the movies have accomplished in a while: it leads us excitingly into the next story on our comic book movie calendar. After learning that Captain America (Anthony Mackie) himself is suing the New Avengers (as the Thunderbolts end up being called by the time the movie ends) they receive an alert that something is entering from the atmosphere that's not from our world. A close-up on the vessel and a bellowing burst of Michael Giacchino's score reveal that it is, in fact, the Fantastic Four making their way from their Earth to this one. It's surprising, it's tantalizing, and it's finally what Marvel Studios has forgotten to do for the fans for some time — it actually gets us excited about what's to come.

Advertisement