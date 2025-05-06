Severance's Dylan Has A Secret Connection To The Show's Creator

On Dan Erickson's strange corporate dystopia series "Severance," the main characters have all undergone a medical procedure that allows them to "sever" their work lives from their home lives. A chip implanted in their brains suppresses all their memories of the outside world when they step into the office, and then suppresses all memories of the office when they exit back into the world. The four lead characters of "Severance" work for a mysterious company called Lumon Industries, and no one is wholly sure what Lumon does. Outside of Lumon, the four main characters don't know each other. Inside, though, they become friends and co-conspirators.

One of these four core characters is Dylan (Zach Cherry), a foulmouthed and confident team-player who, when we first meet him, is eager to collect gold stars and reward points for strange, minor prizes in the office; sometimes Lumon will throw sterile dance parties for the macrodata refinement team. Dylan, however, like his co-workers (played by Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and John Turturro), eventually makes moves to uncover mysterious Lumon malfeasance.

In the show's second season, Dylan's "Outie" is briefly fired from Lumon due to the actions of his "innie." During his ensuing job hunt, Dylan goes for an interview at a door factory in town, hoping to become a mid-manager. He is rejected, however, when the door factory manager learns that he had previously been severed at his last job.

As bizarre as the scene might seem, Dylan's door factory interview was based on a very real job that "Severance" creator Dan Erickson once held. Indeed, Erickson has said in an interview with IndieWire, that he started to come up with the idea for "Severance" while working at the door factory.