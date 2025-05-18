The Classic War Movie That Spawned Several Mediocre Sequels

Robert Aldrich's 1967 film "The Dirty Dozen" is often cited as one of the most masculine movies ever made. Set in 1944, it follows the travails of Major John Reisman (Lee Marvin) as he is assigned to lead a 12-man platoon of ex-convicts and ultra-violent Army near-dropouts. Reisman is tasked with training up some of the worst and most horrible people in the Army, get them up to snuff, and lead them on a secret mission into a Nazi stronghold in France. The soldiers are all awful in one way or another, so their mission to kill Nazi higher-ups offers them something violently heroic to do with their tempers. The Dirty Dozen included notable actors like Charles Bronson, John Cassavetes, Telly Savalas, Jim Brown, and Donald Sutherland. Ernest Borgnine played a fellow general.

"The Dirty Dozen" was a huge success, earning over $45 million at the box office on a $5.3 million budget. Many critics praised it, although the bulk of reviews took issue with the film's extreme level of violence. Aldrich made a sweaty, aggressive movie that — in a sideways way — argues that wartime heroism and bloodlust have, as concepts, always been a little chummy. Interestingly, Aldrich made some of the oiliest, most testosterone-soaked films of all time ("Flight of the Phoenix," "Ten Seconds to Hell," "The Longest Yard"), but also some of the most feminine and melodramatic ("What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?," "Hush... Hush, Sweet Charlotte," "The Killing of Sister George"). Both of the director's gendered halves are celebrated by cineastes.

"The Dirty Dozen" is probably your dad's favorite Aldrich movie, and many boys of a certain age likely have the experience of watching the film with their fathers. It's super-violent, of course, but it celebrates its violence in a way that some audience members have seen as vital; there's a reason why the Boomer dudes in "Sleepless in Seattle" are moved to tears just by describing it.

Did you also know "The Dirty Dozen" has four sequels? Yeah, four of them.