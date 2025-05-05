Why Dennis Weaver's Chester Walks With A Limp In Gunsmoke

When "Gunsmoke" made the leap from beloved radio program to television show, fans of the former had to get used to change. I imagine it must have been difficult at the time because there was a six year period where Marshal Matt Dillon, the legendary lawman of Dodge City, was played simultaneously by William Conrad and James Arness. The groundbreaking CBS Western drama would ultimately win out though, lasting for a staggering 635 episode run across 20 seasons. But at the time where they were both shows on their respective airwaves, changes were made to differentiate each adaptation of its characters, with one of the most notable being Marshal Dillon's right hand man.

In the radio program, Parley Baer played Chester, an assistant to the Marshal who often sounded older than he really was. It was debatable whether he was an actual Dodge City deputy, but nevertheless, he was the best friend Dillon would have by his side. When it came time for the television series, not only would Chester's last name go from Proudfoot to Goode, but so would the actor playing him.

Dennis Weaver would take over Chester duties on "Gunsmoke" for close to half of the series' run, having made his introduction in the very first episode ("Matt Gets It"). For 290 episodes, he played a similar part as Dillon's closest confidant, although like his radio counterpart, was never truly deputized. He was more of an unpaid intern than anything else.

Weaver had two very specific trademarks in his adaptation of the character, with the first being a midwestern twang and the second being a limp. Chester maintained that limp throughout his entire run, which was a deliberate choice on Weaver's part.