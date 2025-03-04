Dennis Weaver's Gunsmoke Role Took A Surprising Physical Toll

When Dennis Weaver arrived in Hollywood in the early 1950s, he was one of many New York City transplants from the Actors Studio who was eager to show off his "method" training in films and television. While some veteran Hollywood actors were put off by the interiority of the method approach, studios and networks were keen to get their hands on ultra-talented young thespians like Montgomery Clift, Marlon Brando and Shelly Winters because, at a basic level, a star is a star regardless of how they prepare for a role.

Was Weaver a star? His Actors Studio classmate Winters thought so, which is why she helped him land a contract at Universal Studios in 1952. It didn't take long for Weaver to start booking small parts in B Westerns for the studio, and with his athletic 6'2" frame he certainly looked capable of licking any bad guys that came his way (provided he wasn't the bad guy in question). But there was always something a touch off about Weaver's presence. He just seemed a tad too idiosyncratic to be a conventional leading man. This strange quality was apparent when he got cast as Chester Goode on the long-running CBS TV Western "Gunsmoke." As the sidekick to James Arness' U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon, Weaver came off as likable and capable, but that limp made him feel a bit like damaged goods.

It turns out the limp was Weaver's idea, and it proved difficult to shed when he left "Gunsmoke" in 1964.