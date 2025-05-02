"Thunderbolts*" is arguably the biggest Marvel surprise in years, a mature film with a hard-hitting emotional gut-punch that is also a hilarious team-up movie the likes of which we haven't seen since the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies.

It is also the rare Marvel movie to be very much about connecting different parts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe together. What was once the pride and joy of Marvel — having an interconnected universe — has become less of a feature and more of a bug the past couple of years. The moment we started getting Marvel TV shows, the movies have gone out of their way to avoid mentioning them in order not to alienate the audience that doesn't watch Disney+, to the point where shows like "Secret Invasion" feel entirely pointless, especially since nothing of consequence can happen.

And yet, "Thunderbolts*" is all about characters from different Marvel movies — as popular as "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," and as underseen as "Black Widow" — coming together to form a team. There's also references to the larger MCU, including the TV shows, like reminding us of the time the new Captain America used his shield to murder a dude in "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier".

The movie also has a blink-and-you-miss-it reference to a more recent Marvel movie, one that (based on its box office performance) will probably not get another mention in the future. That's right, we get some nods to "Captain America: Brave New World," both its Red Hulk of a president and also a brief shot of the damage caused by Harrison Ford's raging President Thaddeus Ross.