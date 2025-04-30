The Tom Hanks Vatican Thriller That's Becoming A Hit On Hulu

When Pope Francis died last week at the age of 88, Catholics and people who'd like to see the Catholic Church become more progressive in its thinking mourned the loss of a good man who foregrounded urgent issues like climate change, LGBTQ rights and Israel's unconscionable assault on Gaza. He was about as liberal-minded as you could hope for a Pope to be at this point in human history, and he gave us hope that the church may continue to evolve for the better. The world was fortunate to have him.

On a far more trivial level, Francis' passing was such a massive cultural event that it was bound to compel people to read more about the church, particularly Vatican politics ... which meant "Conclave," the winner of Best Adapted Screenplay at last month's Academy Awards, suddenly saw its popularity surge once again. But what about the many movie lovers who've already seen "Conclave" at least once and, therefore, are looking for a Catholic-themed film that's wholly new to them? Did they flock en masse to Robert Bresson's 1951 masterpiece "Diary of a Country Priest?" Not exactly. Did they irreverently look up Robbie Coltrane's controversial 1991 comedy "The Pope Must Die" (which was amusingly rechristened "The Pope Must Diet" for its U.S. theatrical release)? They couldn't if they wanted to because it's currently unavailable to stream anywhere. Did they gather the family 'round the flatscreen to watch Bruce Willis rob the Vatican in Michael Lehman's glorious 1991 action-adventure "Hudson Hawk?" Alas, this blessed event did not occur.

Instead, the big winner over at Hulu right now is a 2009 franchise sequel starring Tom Hanks that's chock full of Vatican intrigue. But is it any good?