Steven Spielberg Helped Direct A Scene In One Of Martin Scorsese's Best Movies

Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese are two of the most influential filmmakers in history. Both have gifted audiences with some of the greatest films ever made, and I am certain that most SlashFilm readers have at least one, if not multiple, movies of theirs in their list of personal favorites. Along with being filmmaking colleagues, Spielberg and Scorsese are also close friends, having come up during the 1970s alongside fellow Movie Brats Brian De Palma, Francis Ford Coppola, and George Lucas.

Although both are well-acclaimed and widely considered amongst the greatest to ever touch a camera, Spielberg and Scorsese also tend to focus on projects that are tailored specifically to their sensibilities and have distinctly different creative visions. Spielberg is a crowd-pleasing filmmaker, which was often a slight lobbied against him by his earliest critics. Those same folks dismissed movies such as "Jaws," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" as populist fare that doesn't measure up to the artistic merits exhibited by films like "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," "Chariots of Fire," and "Gandhi" (all of which were the respective Best Picture winners the same years those three Spielberg movies were also nominated). Meanwhile, Scorsese is a more abrasive filmmaker, often showcasing problematic characters amidst the darkest corners of our society. Although Spielberg and Scorsese tend to focus on different genres, both have an undeniable genius to their craft that they mutually respect.

Given how different they can be in terms of their directorial sensibilities, it's surprising to learn that Spielberg once helped direct a pivotal scene in one of Scorsese's best films. But what's even more shocking is that the movie in question is one of Scorsese's most controversial in regards to content: "The Wolf of Wall Street." Spielberg's films are usually the types you can comfortably watch with your parents, so his involvement in arguably Scorsese's most profane, sexually explicit, and morally reprehensible film (not to mention his biggest movie ever, box office-wise) is as hilarious as it is interesting.