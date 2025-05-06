Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Frustrated One Actor Over A Promised Supervillain Role

Is "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." canon to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It was sold as such. It starred a revived Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who had been an unexpected breakout character from "Iron Man" up through "The Avengers."

The first season was the most authentically connected. The series' "Marvel X-Files" approach got shattered by "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," which saw S.H.I.E.L.D. infiltrated and destroyed by HYDRA. So, the show pivoted to its heroes going underground. The first season even managed to get Samuel L. Jackson to cameo as Nick Fury twice. But as "Agents of S.H.I.E.LD." went on for ultimately seven seasons, the crossovers which Marvel fans had expected never came.

Coulson never reunited with the Avengers onscreen. "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was never a priority for Marvel Studios because the show wasn't even produced by it. Rather, the series was backed by ABC Studios, co-creator Joss Whedon's Mutant Enemy Productions, and Marvel Television (then overseen by Jeph Loeb and without the supervision of Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige.)

Chloe Bennett (who played Quake/Daisy Johnson) has said the limited connections made "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." a better and more creative show. But through all that, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." still kept up the pretense of "it's all connected." Take season 5, which concluded in May 2018 while "Avengers: Infinity War" was still in theaters.

In that season, Air Force Colonel Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) receives a warning that Thanos (Josh Brolin) is coming. To protect the Earth, he ingests the fictional element gravitonium, giving him power over gravity. "Graviton" wants to save the Earth, but if he's allowed to act he'll destroy it.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." had been setting up Graviton since season 1... but the decision to combine him and Talbot was left-field. In Marvel Comics, Graviton is a scientist named Franklin Hall. The series' third-ever episode, "The Asset," featured Ian Hart as Hall and first introduced gravitonium. Hall is seemingly absorbed by the liquid metal, but the episode ends with his hand reaching out from it, monster movie style.

Then ... nothing. Graviton fans everywhere (how ever many that is) were disappointed, as was Hart himself.