The Big Bang Theory's Kunal Nayyar Was Blown Away By One Detail On The Show

Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) undergoes a major transformation on "The Big Bang Theory," especially when it comes to his appearance. However, while Raj's ever-changing style is a testament to the show's ability to make every character look and feel unique, the character isn't the most aesthetically pleasing element of the sitcom in Nayyar's eyes.

During an interview with TV for the Rest of Us, the "Big Bang Theory" mainstay revealed that he was in awe of the show's set designs. What's more, he was especially enamored with its recreation of the comic book store, which Raj frequently hangs out in with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and owner Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman), the latter of whom is set to receive a "Big Bang Theory" spin-off.

"That's a real comic book store built on set. Fascinating. We just got an Emmy nomination in art direction because of how amazing the sets are. I was like a child. The colors, before you know it you're touching all the magazines and playing with the toys. What's wrong with me? I'm germing everything. And you know a lot of stuff is rented and you've got to give it back in one piece, but I'm touching."

Nayyar noted that he's never been the most diehard fan of the nerdy things Raj is interested in, but it seems that the show's true-to-life comic book store set made him get lost in that world — and to think that Nayyar was almost fired from "Big Bang Theory," which would have robbed him of the chance to enjoy such wonders. The set isn't the only thing that caught his eye, either, as one prop really stood out to the actor.