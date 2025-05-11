The Forgotten MTV Series That Was Like A Horror Version Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Rob Zombie is known for making horror movies and industrial-flavored heavy metal music, but he isn't the only member of his family to delve into such passions. His brother, Michael David Cummings (more famously known as Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One), also knows how to start a mosh pit and send shivers down the spines of movie fans. As of this writing, Cummings has helmed three horror flicks ("Allegoria," "Bury the Bride," and "Little Bites"), but they weren't his only forays into spooky on-screen entertainment.

Before he started directing horror movies, Cummings — along with "Scrubs" writer Eric Weinberg and Adult Swim alum Curtis Gwinn — created MTV's short-lived "Death Valley," a mockumentary series about cops and monsters. The story centers around the officers of the Undead Task Force (UTF) and their camera crew as they deal with werewolves, vampires, and zombies in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. Think "Reno 911" meets "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" with a little bit of "What We Do in the Shadows" thrown in for good measure.

Despite its similarities to some beloved comedy series, "Death Valley" will go down in history as one of the better shows to be canceled after one season. A shame, really, as MTV's forgotten mockumentary procedural has a great premise that deserved to be milked for more than 12 episodes.

