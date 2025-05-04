How A Cancelled Jim Carrey Movie Earned One Fan $5,000 From Nintendo

Of all the cultural legacies that the 1990s have left us, one of the most dubious is the trend of offering contests and sweepstakes that either have no prize or were made to never be won. When the story surrounding the McMillions scandal broke in 2018, many a '90s kid was both nostalgic and insulted to discover that the Monopoly peel-and-win game presented by McDonald's restaurants had been a cleverly rigged scam. The story was potent enough to draw some attention from Hollywood, and while a proposed film version from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon has yet to materialize, the scandal was covered in an HBO docuseries, "McMillion$" in 2020.

Never mind board games; some of the most notorious no-prize contests came from the world of video games and cinema. A fair number of these weren't rigged scams like the Monopoly scandal, but rather victims of abandoned projects or bankrupt corporations. YouTuber The Angry Video Game Nerd made a video detailing the aborted contest surrounding a series of games from Atari in the 1980s called "SwordQuest," which was never completed and had no winner due in large part to Atari going under during the video game crash of 1983. Meanwhile, several sweepstakes offering a grand prize of a walk-on role in an upcoming feature film ended up welching on their winners because the film itself never materialized. This happened in 2001, when a promotional contest for OnStar offered a winner a walk-on part in the next "Batman" movie, a prize that was never honored thanks to a proposed "Batman" sequel eventually turning into Christopher Nolan's "Batman Begins" reboot four years later.

Both Hollywood and the video game industry joined forces to create one of the most notorious sweepstakes fails in their respective histories. In October of 1995, an ad in an issue of Nintendo Power offered readers the chance to win a walk-on role in "The Mask II," the follow-up to the Jim Carrey-starring film from 1994. Of course, a "Mask II" starring Carrey never happened, yet the winner of the contest did end up receiving a different prize: $5,000 from Nintendo themselves.