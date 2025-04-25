Greta Gerwig's Netflix Narnia Movie Has Found Its White Witch — And It's A Barbie Reunion

The latest casting news about Greta Gerwig's upcoming "Narnia" movie just hit: the role of the infamous White Witch will go to none other than "Sex Education" star Emma Mackey. It's not the first time Mackey's starred in a Gerwig project, either; she also played Physicist Barbie in Gerwig's 2023 hit blockbuster "Barbie."

The White Witch was played by Tilda Swinton in the 2005 film adaptation of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe." Gerwig's movie, however, will be an adaptation of the (very underrated) sixth Narnia book, "The Magician's Nephew." The book shows the White Witch at an earlier point in her life, and it explains how she ended up in the position the Pevensie kids meet her in. How will Mackey's performance compare to Swinton's unsettling take on the villain? We'll just have to wait and see.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Mackey was chosen amid a tight competition. "While many actresses vied for the part, it came down to Mackey and 'The Substance' star Margaret Qualley," according to the outlet. THR also noted, "Casting rumors have swirled around the high-profile project for months. Charli XCX was at one point tipped for the role of the White Witch, but that proved to be premature."

