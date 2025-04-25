Call Your Dad: Apple And Tom Hanks Are Making A Greyhound Sequel

What were you doing in the middle of the 2020 lockdown? Experimenting with a sourdough bread starter? Learning to code? Embracing brain rot on TikTok? Well, while the rest of you were being productive, some of us were desperately trying to watch new movies wherever we could get them. Luckily, Apple TV+ sure scratched that itch with the straight-to-streaming release of "Greyhound." The Tom Hanks-starring movie followed a Naval commander in charge of a convoy of ships tasked with traversing waters infested with Nazi U-boats and other threats in the early years of World War II. It came, it went, and didn't make much of a fuss in either direction (as you can read from /Film's review at the time by Josh Spiegel). It was a peak Dad Movie™ in every sense of the phrase, and it seemed like it did its job.

In all honesty, I probably never would've thought about this movie again ... until today's unexpected news. Deadline reports that Apple and Hanks are once again teaming up for a "Greyhound" sequel because, as it turns out, there's always an appetite for generic WWII-era war films starring America's favorite dad. In fact, they're bringing the whole gang back together — Hanks will return as Naval Commander Ernie Krause (who's not a real person from history, though the story is "loosely based" on actual events) and he'll be joined by returning director Aaron Schneider. The first movie also starred Elisabeth Shue as Krause's wife Evelyn and "Adolescence" actor Stephen Graham as Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole, and Deadline hints that both are in talks to reprise their respective roles.

What will the sequel be about? Why is Apple moving forward with a sequel to a movie from five years ago that everybody (except our dads) probably forgot about? We're glad you asked!