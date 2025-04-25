Call Your Dad: Apple And Tom Hanks Are Making A Greyhound Sequel
What were you doing in the middle of the 2020 lockdown? Experimenting with a sourdough bread starter? Learning to code? Embracing brain rot on TikTok? Well, while the rest of you were being productive, some of us were desperately trying to watch new movies wherever we could get them. Luckily, Apple TV+ sure scratched that itch with the straight-to-streaming release of "Greyhound." The Tom Hanks-starring movie followed a Naval commander in charge of a convoy of ships tasked with traversing waters infested with Nazi U-boats and other threats in the early years of World War II. It came, it went, and didn't make much of a fuss in either direction (as you can read from /Film's review at the time by Josh Spiegel). It was a peak Dad Movie™ in every sense of the phrase, and it seemed like it did its job.
In all honesty, I probably never would've thought about this movie again ... until today's unexpected news. Deadline reports that Apple and Hanks are once again teaming up for a "Greyhound" sequel because, as it turns out, there's always an appetite for generic WWII-era war films starring America's favorite dad. In fact, they're bringing the whole gang back together — Hanks will return as Naval Commander Ernie Krause (who's not a real person from history, though the story is "loosely based" on actual events) and he'll be joined by returning director Aaron Schneider. The first movie also starred Elisabeth Shue as Krause's wife Evelyn and "Adolescence" actor Stephen Graham as Lieutenant Commander Charlie Cole, and Deadline hints that both are in talks to reprise their respective roles.
What will the sequel be about? Why is Apple moving forward with a sequel to a movie from five years ago that everybody (except our dads) probably forgot about? We're glad you asked!
What will the Greyhound sequel be about?
If you ever wanted to watch Tom Hanks barking orders, motivating soldiers, and trying desperately to dodge torpedoes while leading a convoy of overmatched ships through the Battle of the Atlantic, well, "Greyhound" is the movie for you. While Apple TV+ doesn't bother releasing streaming figures for its originals, the 2020 film must've caused enough of a stir to justify an entire sequel. But after the events of the first movie (spoiler alert: Tom Hanks does Tom Hanks things and saves the day), is there even all that much space for another movie to go and tell a whole other sea-faring adventure?
Folks, allow me to introduce you to an obscure amount of source material known as World War II. In all seriousness, the first "Greyhound" movie was based on a 1955 novel titled "The Good Shepherd" from author C. S. Forester. Though the film told the story to completion (and in largely faithful detail), this sequel seems to expand the story beyond the pages of the book. Luckily, there really is no shortage of directions to take the action next. Deadline has the scoop on what this "Greyhound" sequel will explore, describing the plot as:
We understand the next chapter in the 'Greyhound' saga will follow Krause and the Greyhound crew from the beaches of Normandy to the ocean in the Pacific as they help turn the tide of the war.
The sequel is currently gearing up for a production start in January of next year, which means, incredibly enough, it'll be pushing closer to seven years since the original before this follow-up film finally arrives. Still, I suppose "Greyhound" does have the distinction of being an Oscar-nominated film (Best Sound) and there's certainly much more head-scratching properties to turn into a franchise. Dads of the world, you'll have another Tom Hanks war movie to put on and quietly nap to soon enough!