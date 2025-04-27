Why Alan Ritchson Doesn't Want To Star In A Jack Reacher Movie

"Reacher" is one of the best current TV shows around. The Prime Video adaptation of Lee Child's novels follows a literally larger-than-life mountain of a man and full-time hobo who spends his time traveling around the U.S. of A. solving crimes by beating every person he finds with his bare dinner plate-sized hands. Is it Dad TV? Sure. Is it some of the most fun you can have watching TV? Absolutely.

Advertisement

For three seasons, "Reacher" has managed to mix good, old-fashioned crime thrills with stunning action — equally serious and utterly ridiculous. The recent third season is already a good candidate for the best season of TV of 2025, with a spectacularly well-crafted and well-paced season. Granted, a bit of the success of the show is Alan Ritchson, who plays the titular former military police major Jack Reacher. Ritchson gives the character an effortless charisma that's both intimidating as it is funny, with the character going from beating the hell out of a bad guy with his Thanksgiving turkey-sized fists to cracking deadpan jokes the next minute.

"Reacher" is a big success for Amazon, with season 4 happening soon, and also a spin-off series about Frances Neagley happening. In an era of endless cinematic universes and corporate synergy that focus on connecting TV and film, it would make sense for Amazon Prime Video to bring the world of "Reacher" to the big screen via their Amazon MGM Studios company.

Advertisement

When asked by Men's Journal about a potential "Reacher" film, Ritchson thought it was an interesting idea. "I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season," Ritchson said. "I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book."