One Of The Pitt's Best Scenes Is A Secret Homage To A Real-Life Event

Max's "The Pitt" is the best medical drama in years, with the series being praised for its tension and authenticity. The R. Scott Gemmill-created show is set in a fictional Pittsburgh hospital, but professionals within real-life medical communities have praised the drama for being realistic — especially when it comes to its portrayal of hospital staff and the challenges they face. "The Pitt" also cast real-life nurses and its creatives consulted with professionals to bring the story to life, so its bona fides cannot be disputed.

The medical accuracy of "The Pitt" is admirable, but the show also turned to real life for one of its best — and most emotional — scenes. Toward the end of season 1's "10 A.M" episode, Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby consoles an elderly father's adult son and daughter during his passing. In the scene, he tells the siblings to stay close, as they are the final witnesses to each other's lives and hold all of the memories now.

It's a somber and devastating scene, yet Dr. Robby's words inspire some warmth and a newfound closeness between the grievers. What's more, Wyle — who also wrote the episode — got the idea for his character's speech from his own mother.