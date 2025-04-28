The Underrated Comedy That Jack Black Is (Surprisingly) Most Proud Of

Jack Black and Kyle Gass first met in the mid-1980s, when the two young men were performing with the Actors' Gang, a performance troupe from Culver City, California. They bonded over their mutual taste in music, and the pair would end up spending a lot of time together at Gass' apartment, where Gass would teach Black how to play the guitar. By 1994, they had written one (1) song together, and performed live for the first time. As the lore goes, they hadn't settled on a band name yet, and put out a few choices to the audience. Their choices were the simple Pets or Meat, the silly Balboa's Biblical Theater, or Gass' favorite, The Axe Lords Featuring Gorgazon's Mischief. Eventually, though, the pair sort of insisted the audience choose Tenacious D, a term they got from a local basketball announcer (as in: tenacious defense).

Few remember the "Tenacious D" TV specials, but the band became famous when they released their first album in 2001. The record quickly became suburban standard issue among twentysomethings, and it provided a wide audience with recordings of "Tribute," "Wonderboy," and the memorable "F*** Her Gently." Much of Tenacious D's songs were about how they were metal gods and sexual dynamos, even though the primary instrument was acoustic guitar.

The myth of Tenacious D was fully explored in the fictional musical biopic "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny" which came out in theaters in November of 2006. Gass and Black wrote the film with their director, Liam Lynch, and it climaxed with a guitar battle with Satan himself (Dave Grohl). Ronnie James Dio played himself, and it featured a litany of cameos from friends and comedians.

It tanked at the box office, and critics weren't kind. Regardless, Black has said he's very fond of the movie, and said to People Magazine in 2023 that it may be the comedy film that's closest to his heart.