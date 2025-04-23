What Happened To Bobby On Tracker? His Absence, Explained

In March of 2025, Reenie actor Fiona Rene spoke to TV Insider about "Tracker" and offered a glimpse at the future of the series when she praised Chris Lee's performance as Randy, saying, "Can we just talk about Randy for a second? I love Chris Lee with everything in my body. He's been such a wonderful addition to the Bobby dynamic, and I am very excited to see them together." As far as Rene is concerned, then, there's plenty of Bobby and Randy to come, suggesting Eric Graise's character will remain on the show for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, questions remain about why Bobby was absent for multiple episodes. Was it just a way for the writers to properly introduce Randy, giving the audience a chance to get to know the character on his own before establishing the dynamic between him and Bobby? Perhaps. But it could also be the case that the writers were setting up a forthcoming storyline, wherein Bobby potentially asks Colter for help in solving the death of his friend, to whom he was clearly very close. Why else would the writers change the explanation for Bobby's absence unless they'd developed the backstory behind-the-scenes?

A much less interesting but equally plausible explanation for Bobby's extended absence could be that CBS was simply trying to save money. Back in May 2024, Deadline reported that the network had reduced the minimum guaranteed episodes for several series regulars on its shows "FBI" and "FBI: Most Wanted." It was a cost-cutting exercise that sounded very similar to the ways in which certain "Grey's Anatomy" cast members also had their guaranteed episodes cut.

Whatever the case, we at least know that Bobby is back in "Tracker." And despite not being part of the sprawling Taylor Sheridan TV empire, the show has already been renewed for season 3, and it doesn't look like Bobby will be going missing again anytime soon.