The Real Reason John Glover Left Smallville

From 2001 to 2011, "Smallville" had a beloved 10-season run. But while every fan and critic may have their favorite season, only one clearly stands out as the most important: season 7. After its seventh outing, "Smallville" practically transforms into a different show. This is when the series moves from its bright rural countryside setting to a grimy and dark Metropolis, losing so many familiar faces in the process.

Kristin Kreuk departed "Smallville" around this time and would only return in season 8 for a five-episode arc to close out Lana Lang's story. Michael Rosenbaum also left the show after completing his contract obligations but made a fantastic cameo in the series finale. Even original showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar made their exit after season 7, and along with them went the great John Glover, who played Lex Luthor's brilliant and morally complex father, Lionel.

Seeing as there was such a dramatic and massive cast overhaul after season 7, it can be surmised that Glover's contract was simply over. This is especially believable since not only was his character killed off, but the actor also did not appear in the show's next two seasons. He did, however, come back for a four-episode guest arc in season 10 ... which, according to Glover, didn't prove to be all that great.

