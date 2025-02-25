The Real Reason Michael Rosenbaum Left Smallville

In the realm of adaptations of the "Superman" mythos, "Smallville" is certainly up there in terms of its enduring popularity. The series, which starred Tom Welling as Clark Kent, aired for a whopping 10 seasons (amassing more than 200 episodes to its name along the way). It even lasted through two networks as The WB eventually transitioned to The CW. Starring alongside Welling was Michael Rosenbaum as his arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. But Rosenbaum didn't go the distance, with the actor leaving the show after Season 7. Why would an actor leave a successful sci-fi show early? Rosenbaum had his reasons.

In a 2016 interview with Empire, the actor addressed his departure at length. Then head of the network Peter Roth did try to get Rosenbaum to stay for "Smallville" Seasons 8 and 9. As an actor, however, Rosenbaum had other pursuits in mind (namely, comedy):

"[Roth] tried to get me to do two more seasons of 'Smallville.' I was very polite and respectful. I said, 'Peter, my grandma thinks I'm funny and I've always wanted to do comedy, and I started out in comedy, and I was doing tons of comedy, and then I was catapulted into this role that I love and it's been great, but I was contracted for six years to play Lex Luthor, I did seven, and I'm just ready to move on and I'm just ready to take a new step.'"

Rosenbaum was indifferent during his audition for "Smallville," yet he landed the role and it consumed nearly a decade of his life. Still, he had other pursuits in mind. Roth, however, pressed him on the issue to no avail. As Rosenbaum recalled: