Tom Welling Absolutely Hated One Smallville Storyline

"Smallville" star Tom Welling has never been shy about which storylines bugged the crap out of him during the show's impressive 10-season run; just read about one of the episodes he nearly refused to film.

At the 2025 Fan Expo in New Orleans, Welling sat down along with some of his former costars to chat about everything and anything "Smallville." Hilariously, he didn't pull any punches when it came to Clark Kent having to dress in black and go by names like "The Red Blue Blur," the latter of which he absolutely hated. Here's what he had to say:

"I'll tell you my least favorite was the red blue blur stuff ... It was this stupid thing where Clark had this alter ego where he dressed in black and he was [kind] of like Batman. And then as much I hated it and Clark really didn't like it, I had to do scenes with Lois who kept saying how great the red blue blur is ... it was just like: 'What are we doing?'"

While Kristen Kreuk had left "Smallville" by the time this arc arrived, during the panel she summarized that this was a "pre-Superman Superman" storyline for Clark, which ... honestly is a perfect way of putting it, and helps illustrate why the whole "red blue blur" stuff often fell flat.