The Only Bones Episode Written By Sweets Actor John Francis Daley

From 2007 to 2014 and across 138 episodes, writer, director, producer, and actor John Francis Daley played Dr. Lance Sweets on "Bones," Hart Hanson's beloved procedural series about forensic anthropologists solving cold cases. Did you know, though, that Daley also wrote one of those episodes?

The season 6 episode "The Truth in the Myth" — which was written by Daley and Jonathan M. Goldstein, directed by Chad Lowe, and came out in 2011 — focuses on a case involving a man who worked as a "mythbuster" named Lee Coleman (Leigh McCloskey) who, it's believed, died in some sort of incident with the mythical Chupacabra. (There's also some kerfuffle over one of Lee's rivals, a guy named Terry Bemis played by R.F. Daley, who's mad that his own mythbusting show got canceled.) After Temperance "Bones" Brennan (Emily Deschanel) and her team keep investigating, they find all sorts of different animal traces on the corpse, including bite marks, scales from reptiles, and hair from mammals, though the pragmatic Bones remains convinced that it's all some sort of hoax.

Bones is, as usual, right. The weird noise on the video that was taken during Lee's last moments turns out to not be the growl of some sort of creature, but the hum of an ATV — and it turns out that a coordinator at a nearby lodge named Melissa (Laura Eichhorn) was driving one and shot Lee by mistake because he wasn't wearing an orange safety vest. Melissa and the lodge's staff covered it all up, hoping to make it look like Lee was attacked by a strange animal, and the case is closed.

The episode is pretty fun, which is to say that it's not surprising that Daley and Goldstein penned this installment. Why? After Daley got his start in Hollywood at a young age, he and Goldstein became creative partners, and they've produced some seriously phenomenal scripts.