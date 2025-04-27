How The Gilligan's Island Cast And Crew Felt About The Show's Negative Reviews

Television was a whole different ball game when "Gilligan's Island" premiered on CBS in 1964. There were prestigious programs like "Playhouse 90" and "Kraft Television Theatre," but the medium was largely viewed as lesser than cinema. Movie stars wouldn't dare diminish their larger-than-life, big-screen stature by taking a role in an hour-long drama, let alone a sitcom. Television is where washed-up actors went to finish out their careers.

Sitcoms could be artfully done in the 1950s and 1960s, as evidenced by classics like "I Love Lucy," "The Honeymooners," and "The Dick Van Dyke Show." On the other hand, they could also result in things like "Mr. Ed," "Car 54, Where Are You?" and "My Favorite Martian." Network executives basically didn't care one way or the other as long as the shows were drawing eyeballs, but when it came to reviews, it's always worth remembering that there are human beings on the receiving end of harsh notices. And the folks who worked on series featuring talking horses or a crash-landed extraterrestrial, who put in hours making shows that delighted millions of television viewers, didn't enjoy opening up their morning newspaper and reading about how their buffoonery was contributing to the decline of Western Civilization.

As an experienced comedy writer who'd worked on the radio version of "The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet" and the wildly popular "The Red Skelton Show" for television, Sherwood Schwartz knew he had a knack for making people laugh like goons. So when, in unimaginable pain, he created "Gilligan's Island," a wacky sitcom about seven castaways shipwrecked on an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean, he was ready for the brickbats. But the cast had to quickly grow a thick skin when the critical invective rained down on them.