What The Until Dawn Filmmakers Would Like To See In The Future Of This Franchise

This post contains spoilers for the "Until Dawn" movie.

"Until Dawn," the return to the horror genre for "Lights Out" and "Annabelle: Creation" director David F. Sandberg (whose talents have been wasted in the superhero space for the past few years), doesn't play coy about wanting a sequel.

Advertisement

In the movie's climax, the story's mysterious villain, Dr. Hill (played by Peter Stormare), violently explodes into guts and viscera after drinking a cup of coffee that was poisoned by our protagonist, Clover (Ella Rubin). The day has been saved, trauma has been confronted, closure has been achieved, and our heroes drive off into the metaphorical sunset. But the film ends with someone whistling the same tune Dr. Hill had whistled several times throughout, implying that he somehow survived his explosive death.

/Film's Bill Bria recently spoke with Sandberg about his work on the movie and he asked if the filmmaker thinks a sequel is possible, and Sandberg responded positively:

"Well, it's certainly possible because you could do so much more with it, and you could even do it with the new cast of characters in a different location. It's open for a lot. I mean, I don't know. I'm so focused just on one movie at a time, and then we'll see. You just want to do the best version of whatever you're doing at the time, but you certainly could, because there's a lot you could do with it."

Advertisement

But if screenwriter Gary Dauberman, with whom /Film also spoke in that same interview, has his way, the "Until Dawn" franchise will become a lot more ambitious in the coming years.