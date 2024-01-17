Lights Out Director David F. Sandberg To Return To Horror With Until Dawn Movie Adaptation

After making one of the most refreshing DC superhero movies in years, and also one of the worst, David F. Sandberg is finally returning to his horror roots. Unsurprisingly for IP-obsessed Hollywood, Sandberg's return is not with an original horror story, but with an adaptation of a popular title — a video game, to be exact.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sandberg has signed up to direct an adaptation of "Until Dawn," the PlayStation horror game, for Screen Gems and PlayStation Productions. The script was originally written by Blair Butler (who previously wrote the underwhelming vampire flick "The Invitation"), but "Annabelle: Creation" writer Gary Dauberman is reportedly giving the script another pass.

Though specifics on this adaptation are scarce, Screen Gems is reportedly describing the film version as an "R-rated love letter to the horror genre, centering on an ensemble cast."

"Until Dawn" was first released in 2015 for the PlayStation 4 as an interactive horror game. In it, players control eight young adults on a remote mountain retreat featuring all sorts of life-threatening dangers. The game was praised for its butterfly effect system, in which choices made by the player would impact the rest of the story, including which characters live or die. As a love letter to slasher horror movies, the game featured serial killers, wendigos, and more.

Perhaps the most famous feature of "Until Dawn" was its all-star cast and use of motion capture to deliver a cinematic experience. The cast included including Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere, Jordan Fisher, and Peter Stormare. Almost a decade later, it remains one of the best horror movie experiences in gaming.