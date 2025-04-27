The Seinfeld Storyline That NBC Executives Demanded (And Eventually Got)

Regardless of genre, television series lean heavily on the will-they-or-won't-they relationship between two main characters to generate real-life and online buzz. You know how it works: two seemingly mismatched characters (e.g. the "Cheers" duo of Ted Danson's caddish Sam Malone and Shelley Long's intellectual Diane Chambers) discover, often to their own disgust, that they're hot for this person they should despise to the marrow of their bones, and it's only a matter of time before their spark-shooting flirtation leads to a full-on sexual conflagration. We've seen it more recently with Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) on "NCIS" (which spawned the forthcoming "NCIS: Tony and Ziva"), and we'll see it over and over again because the hoary formula works.

This is another reason why "Seinfeld" is one of the most brilliant shows in television history. There was no will-they-or-won't-they because the only "they" conceivable within the realm of the show was Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and Elaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) — and they'd already done it. When the series began, they were friendly exes, and the show's writers weren't interested in creating a will-they-again dynamic because the series had other, unconventional narrative ideas. So at no point were viewers clamoring for the pair to hop back in the sack.

Television executives, however, are a different breed. They only want what's good for ratings, and when they saw the critically acclaimed "Seinfeld" mired in the back end of the Nielsen ratings' top 50 during its second season, they pressured series co-creator Larry David into getting Jerry and Elaine back together. They succeeded, but not in the way they wanted.

