Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Debunks Major Marvel Cameo Theory

This article contains spoilers for the season one finale of "Daredevil: Born Again."

Last week, the long-awaited first season of Marvel Studios' "Daredevil: Born Again" came to an enthralling and exciting conclusion. The season finale, titled "Straight to Hell," gave viewers some of the highest highs that these iterations of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio) have ever been involved with in their decade-long story that began on Netflix in 2015, was cancelled in 2018, and finally made its triumphant return with this new Disney+ exclusive series. Also, this iteration of Frank Castle/Punisher (Jon Bernthal) shone in all of his brutal glory alongside his dear frenemy, "Red," while also being at the center of the season finale's incredible post-credits scene.

Before the post-credits scene, the first season finale of "Daredevil: Born Again" ends on an intriguing note, so much so that fans are already foaming at the mouth at the possibilities of what's in store for Matt Murdock now that he's finally re-embraced his superhero alter-ego following a year of mourning his legal partner and best friend, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), who was shot and killed by Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter/Bullseye (Wilson Bethel). With New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk declaring martial law and outlawing vigilantism, Daredevil takes a stand while in Josie's Bar, forming a rebellion with his investigator Cherry (Clark Johnson), NYPD detective Angie Kim (Ruibo Quan), and other honest police officers to protect the city and combat Mayor Fisk's regime.

That final scene left some folks reeling over what could happen in "Daredevil: Born Again" season 2. The assembly of a team to combat Mayor Fisk's declaration of martial law is exciting enough, but diehard fans are holding out hope that Daredevil might reunite with some of his old friends from "The Defenders," specifically Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones). The hopes of a potential return are so high that a theory has gained steam which suggests, because there's a character named Luke who's shown picking up NYPD Commissioner Gallo (Michael Gaston), that he is, in fact, Luke Cage.

But it turns out there's no need for that level of Easter egg hunting.