Who Plays Teddy Lockwood In Netflix's You Season 5

Matthews' earliest on-screen roles came in the mid-aughts, when he appeared in small TV roles as well as a recurring part on the short-lived Lucy Liu dramedy "Cashmere Mafia." In the years that followed, he had guest spots on some of the most watchable shows of the era, from "Weeds" to "Torchwood" to "Suburgatory." He's also appeared in a few crime procedurals that match the macabre vibes of "You," even playing the author of a Slenderman-like folk tale in a "Law & Order: SVU" two-parter.

Advertisement

One of the actor's most high-profile roles to date came in 2022, when he appeared in two episodes of Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" as a fashion designer to the super-stars. That same year, he wrapped up his time on "The Flight Attendant," where he played a friend and co-worker to Kaley Cuoco's deeply messy protagonist Cassie for all 16 episodes. You might also know Matthews from Netflix's TV adaptation of "Dear White People," where he shows up in season 3 as a gay man who shows ever-awkward Lionel (DeRon Horton) what queer community looks like. Other screen credits to date include the HBO series "Ballers," an episode of Apple TV's feminist anthology series "Roar," and the Netflix rom-com "Your Place or Mine."

Advertisement

In addition to his work on screen, Matthews has had an impactful career in the nonprofit world. According to an interview with Out magazine, he met his husband, composer Matt Gould, after the pair connected over the work they'd both already done in Africa in the early 2000s. According to The Huffington Post, Matthews was disillusioned by the work (or lack thereof) of the organization he first visited Africa with, so upon returning home, he launched the organization Uganda Project to help the kids he'd met there thrive. The pair also co-wrote the play "Witness Uganda" (also sometimes called "Invisible Thread"), which Matthews starred in. Based on his time in the non-profit fundraising world and his experiences in Uganda, the play won an award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters in 2014.

All five seasons of "You" are now on Netflix.