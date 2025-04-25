Every Video Game Easter Egg From The Until Dawn Movie

This article contains spoilers for "Until Dawn."

This month's "Until Dawn" is the latest in an increasingly lengthy line of cinematic adaptations of popular video games, so one might initially think there's nothing too novel to say about it. On the contrary, the film features a fair amount of originality and innovation, presenting a unique storyline, characters, and environments distinct from the 2015 game of the same name. Don't worry, gamers; this isn't a film wherein the source material has been changed and mutated beyond recognition. Yet it also isn't a glorified remake, either, in contrast to the too-close-to-the-games "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and Max's "The Last of Us" series. It's also not the same thing as "A Minecraft Movie," which is a film that's biggest connection to its source material is almost exclusively in the form of Easter eggs.

Instead, "Until Dawn" adapts the same underlying subtext of the video game, which is the idea of whether or not the player (or, in the film's case, the viewer) could actually survive in a horror movie scenario. Where the game makes such a question immediate, the film addresses it by proxy, presenting the plight of five college-age protagonists as they inadvertently find themselves stuck in a time loop within a creepy remote area. There, the group is forced to face an ever-growing series of horror monsters over and over as they die and get resurrected in order to try again. Despite the structure, characters, and basic plot of the film deviating from the game, the movie does contain some strong connective tissue to the video game, establishing it not as a remake or reboot but perhaps a prequel or sidequel. Here are the Easter eggs found in "Until Dawn" that connect the film to the game, elements that don't just act as sly nods for fans but also raise some intriguing questions about expanding the game's universe.

