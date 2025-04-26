This Forgotten Sketch Comedy Show May Be The Weirdest TV Series Of All Time

It's hard to say if the 1994 late-night TV series "Weird TV" could really be described as a "sketch comedy show." It was more like a collage show or a showcase of the weird. The series' executive producer, Chuck Cirino, assembled hour-long freakouts that consisted of comedic sketches, yes, but also documentary shorts, imported live-action films, and other experimental video projects. One might more accurately describe it as a media barrage, an artifact from a phenomenon that '90s outsiders once referred to as "culture jamming" or "reality hacking."

Indeed, there was an underground movement in the 1980s and '90s that sought to sift through the blithering mess of American media and re-edit it in such a way that, for lack of a better term, the truth of all things was revealed. It was a time when archivists were having a ball spelunking into the deepest and darkest of pop cultural obscurities, adding to the fabric of the U.S.' counterculture in the process.

Fringe-dwellers likely know of the media barrage gurus of yore. The Church of the SubGenius put out its film "Arise!" in 1992, while the editors at organizations like Everything Is Terrible and TV Carnage moved into that space in the late 2000s. These days, the absurdity of modern media has become fodder for a type of amateur video called the YouTube Poop, which can be seen manifest in the "Skibidi Toilet" phenomenon. "Weird TV" was one of the phenom's older siblings.

While it was partly a media barrage, "Weird TV" was also an earnest exploration of what then-modern-day countercultures looked like. It was just as much a sibling of USA's 1980s late-night music video program "Night Flight" as it was a cousin of the Church of the SubGenius. Incidentally, reruns of the short-lived "Weird TV" can now be found on the Night Flight streaming service, one of the only streaming services you'll ever need to be cool.