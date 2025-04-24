Who Plays Bronte In Netflix's You Season 5

Based on Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel of the same name, "The Handmaid's Tale" started its run on Hulu in 2017 and cast Madeline Brewer as Janine (a character who appears in the book as well, albeit in a much smaller role). When we first meet Janine, she belongs to a commander named Warren (Stephen Kunken) — giving her the name "Ofwarren" — and she's pretty friendly with the show's main character June (Elisabeth Moss), who, at that point, is "Offred" (she's the handmaid to Joseph Fiennes' commander Fred Waterford). Before the United States became the religious totalitarian state known as Gilead, Janine worked as a waitress and had a son named Caleb (who, it's later revealed, died in a car accident shortly after the rise of Gilead), and she starts her training as a handmaid right at the same time that June does. Janine is initially obstinate and defiant towards the women supporting the regime of Gilead — including Ann Dowd's terrifying Aunt Lydia — at the Red Center, and as punishment for trying to fight back, her right eye is removed.

After that frankly horrifying ordeal, Janine experiences serious mental health issues, believing that Warren is in love with her and "abducting" the baby they have together (in Gilead, babies produced by handmaids are immediately given over to the high-ranking wives of their respective commanders). She's sent to the Colonies — which is, for all intents and purposes, a forced labor camp — before then being returned to Gilead proper and suffers many, many more traumatic indignities under "his Eye," as the saying in Gilead goes. "The Handmaid's Tale" is a really uncomfortable show to watch, especially in 2025, but Brewer is absolutely sublime as Janine.

