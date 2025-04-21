The Rehearsal Season 2 Premiere Puts Nathan Fielder (And You) In A Creepy Ethical Dilemma

Nathan Fielder spends the first ten minutes of "The Rehearsal" season 2 premiere with seemingly good intentions. He's studied the cockpit transcripts leading up to multiple plane crashes, and he's deduced that interpersonal anxiety between the pilot and co-pilot is the biggest factor at fault for them. Very quickly, however, Fielder dives into murky territory: he hires his actors (trained in "The Fielder Method" from season 1) to study the employees at George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

This includes TSA agents, shop workers, flight attendants, and of course the pilots themselves. For the pilots Fielder has his actors follow them onto their flights, and then follow them to their hotels when they land in other cities. We're treated to one clip, filmed from what seems like a body cam, where an actor knocks on a real pilot's hotel room door. He pretends to be a previous guest who left something behind in the room, and he asks the pilot to let him rummage through his room for it. The pilot, whose face is not blurred for the camera, agrees and lets the actor come in and discreetly study his belongings.

It's a scene that immediately raises two questions: 1) Is this legal? And 2) If it is legal, which of my congressmen should I call to fix this?

Reality prank shows like this are usually allowed to show footage of people when they're in a public place, which the airport itself qualifies as. But is the pilot's hotel room still considered a public place? Legal issues aside, I think we can all agree that this behavior is crossing a few ethical lines. I don't think anyone would appreciate finding out that a complete stranger has been following them around all day, studying their mannerisms in order to portray them in a TV show.