Jason Statham Believes He Has One Thing In Common With Sylvester Stallone

Actor Jason Statham and Hollywood mainstay Sylvester Stallone have collaborated on six feature films together. They starred opposite each other in four "Expendables" movies (with Statham taking the lead over Stallone for the abysmal "Expend4bles"), and Statham starred in the Stallone-scripted "Homefront" in 2013. Most recently, Stallone wrote the script for the 2025 David Ayer-directed Statham vehicle "A Working Man." The pair, one can infer, know each other's work very well.

Statham, 57, has long been one of cinema's most reliable badasses, often playing cops, mercenaries, assassins, killer, or other ultra-capable dolers of violence. He has done a lot of his own stunts, and he ran down his injuries in a 2023 interview with Collider. He did a real helicopter stunt for the movie "Crank," which he said was quite difficult, and he recalled having to actually jump from a moving jetski onto the back of a speeding bus in "Transporter 2." Surprisingly, the actor used no safety harness for the jump. In the course of his career, Statham has injured himself numerous times, and he talked about working through a film with a torn bicep. He also related an injury he sustained while filming "The Mechanic" in 2011. "I really screwed up my neck," he said, "doing this jump from one high platform on the back of the boat, into this dinghy."

Statham admitted that it was his own ego that led him to think he could do all his dangerous stunts. He also admitted, in that same Collider interview, that his ego was a quality he shared with Stallone. Indeed, he knew they both shared huge egos, as Stallone also has a lot of the same stunt-caused injuries.