Cillian Murphy's Thought-Provoking War Movie Is Extremely Underrated

As the world continues to eagerly wait for Thomas Shelby to make his epic return in the "Peaky Blinders" movie, let's take a fun stroll down memory lane and talk about one of Cillian Murphy's best films. No, not "Oppenheimer" or "Dunkirk," but another dazzling historical feature — 2006's "The Wind That Shakes the Barley."

Shortly after tangling with Christian Bale's Dark Knight in 2005's "Batman Begins," Murphy gave one of his greatest performances as Damien O'Donovan, an aspiring Irish doctor in County Cork whose plans to learn medicine in London are forever dashed after witnessing the brutality of British forces.

Now, calling "The Wind That Shakes the Barley" an "underrated" movie might be a little bit of a stretch since the film received immediate critical acclaim upon its release; it won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, after all. However, 2006 was a long, long time ago, almost 20 years back. (That hurts to read, doesn't it?) Ever since, from playing everybody's favorite British gangster to winning an Oscar for portraying Robert J. Oppenheimer, Murphy's star has catapulted leaps and bounds. This means some of his earlier work gets overshadowed, so let's try to rectify that by diving into what makes "The Wind That Shakes the Barley" such a harrowing and incredible film, and maybe even Murphy's best movie.

