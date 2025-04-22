Sigourney Weaver's Underrated Snow White Movie Is A Twisted Gothic Horror Gem

"Snow White" is a tale with plenty of gothic horror elements, even in its most Disneyfied form. As such, it's no surprise that the story has been reimagined into a horror movie on occasion. Granted, this is the type of thing that evokes images of Rhys Frake-Waterfield's 2023 feature "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" and the ever-expanding Twisted Childhood Universe it has spawned ... and indeed, Snow White's horror history includes films like the less than exemplary 2012 teen camp slasher, "Snow White: A Deadly Summer."

However, the subject matter has also spawned a truly fascinating gothic horror film starring none other than Sigourney Weaver. 1997's "Snow White: A Tale of Terror" removes all the frills and cutesy aspects of the story, focusing instead on the lean, mean horror at its heart. As it turns out, adopting a comparatively realistic approach to a tale that features a murderous stepmother with supernatural powers provides ample moments of terror — especially with a talent like Weaver playing said stepmother.

Weaver clearly relishes the chance to portray the evil and surprisingly tragic Claudia Hoffman, and her impressively monstrous "old crone" makeup makes Gal Gadot's version in the 2025 live-action "Snow White" look like a supporting character on "The Golden Girls." Combine the star's amazing look and stellar performance with capable fire support from Monica Keena and Sam Neill (who, between this movie and "Event Horizon," had a bit of a banner year in 1997 when it comes to guilty pleasure horror), and the movie's somewhat underwhelming Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 58% hides a true diamond in the rough.

