Steven Spielberg Had A Wild Snow White Movie Pitch That Never Got Made

The first published version of "Snow White" dropped in 1812, as authored by Wilhelm and Jacob Grimm. The Grimm Brothers re-wrote the story in 1854, however, and that's the version that most audiences know. The tale centers on a vain, evil queen with a magic mirror that gives her daily affirmations. When she asks if she is the fairest (at a time when having pale skin was a sign of beauty), the mirror would reply that she was. The queen's wicked idyll is then interrupted by the birth of a young maiden named Snow White for her fairness. To retain her unofficial title of Fairest in the Land, the queen aims to have Snow White murdered. Her schemes involved servants, spells, and a home populated by seven miners.

"Snow White" has been adapted for other mediums numerous times since then. There are poems, ballets, operas, comic books, video games, and many, many film versions of the fairy tale. The most famous movie adaptation, of course, is the animated one released by Disney back in 1937. Indeed, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" was the first animated feature that Disney produced, inaugurating one of the most powerful animation studios in the world.

But, golly, there are a lot of "Snow White" movies. There was a period action flick called "Snow White and the Huntsman" released in 2012, which was the same year that the whimsical retelling "Mirror Mirror" came out. There was also 2007's "Sydney White," a then modern-day re-imagining starring Amanda Bynes. In fact, a decade before that, there was even a horror-centric take on the story made in the form of 1997's "Snow White: A Tale of Terror" (starring Sigourney Weaver as the evil queen). That's all on top of the multiple "Snow White" films released way back in the 1900s and 1910s. It's a reliable source of inspiration.

It seems that, in 1969, Universal was aiming to make its own updated version of "Snow White," set in the then-present inside an average city apartment. Much more surprisingly, a vintage article by The New York Times reveals that a 24-year-old Steven Spielberg was approached to direct it.